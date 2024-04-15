Jandor condemns attack on Egan Oriomi, calls for investigation

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) the Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2023 elections has expressed shock and sadness on the recent invasion of Egan Oriomi town, in Otto Awori Local Council Development Area of Lagos State. The Egan Oriomi Community, a part of Elete Kingdom where the mother of JANDOR hails was reported to have been invaded by unknown assailants in the early hours of today resulting in a loss of life and wanton destruction of property.

Dr. Adediran described the unfortunate incident as an heinous act of violence and terror on a community known for peace. “It is with great sadness that I condemn this heinous act of violence on my peace loving people of Egan Oriomi. It is disheartening that such acts of terror can still occur in a town where peace and tranquility prevailed” he said. JANDOR calls on the security agencies to arrest those behind the heinous act with a view to making them face the law. “As we mourn the loss of an innocent life and the destruction of property, I call on the state government to apprehend those behind this heinous crime and make them face the full wrath of the law.

JANDOR enjoins the entire youths of Elete Kingdom to rise to the occasion by uniting against those who seek to spread fear and terror in the community. He admonished them to be vigilant and take steps to ensure safety and security of lives and property of the town.