95 Million Nigerians need to register for NIN, says NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said 95 million Nigerians need to enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN). This was revealed by the Head of Corporate Communications at the commission, Kayode Adegoke, on X over the weekend.

According to him, for NIMC to meet the 200 million target by 2025, 95 million Nigerians need to register for the NIN. Data from the National Population Commission (NPC), said the population of Nigeria in 2023 was 223,804,632, a 2.41 per cent increase from 2022. The commission also puts the population in 2022 at 218,541,212, a 2.41 per cent increase from 2021.

“As of today, over 105 million NIN have been issued to Nigerians and legal residents. We want to assure Nigerians that within the next one or two years, we will reach our target of enrolling all Nigerians,” he said. However, to reach its target of 200 million enrollments by 2025, an additional 95 million Nigerians need to register.

The NIN, a unique identifier assigned to each citizen, has gained prominence in recent years as the cornerstone of various government initiatives aimed at enhancing security, governance, and service delivery. The NIMC spokesperson said the commission remained steadfast in its commitment to achieving universal enrolment in the NIN system by 2025.

Adegoke noted that following Abisoye Coker’s appointment as the director-general of MIMC, she recognised the need to streamline the modification and enrolment processes.