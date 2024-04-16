Chelsea penalty row: Mauricio Pochettino ‘can’t accept’ argument before Cole Palmer strike

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says he was “so upset” about the dispute over who would take the penalty in their 6-0 win over Everton and has warned his players not to do it again. Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke argued over who would take a spot-kick, before Cole Palmer – Chelsea’s regular taker – scored his fourth goal. “I can’t accept this kind of behaviour,” said Pochettino.

“I told them it’s the last time I want to see this kind of behaviour.” He added: “It is impossible to have this type of behaviour after this performance. If we want to be a great team, we need to change and think in a collective way.” Palmer scored the 64th-minute penalty for the Blues – his ninth successful spot-kick of the season -following a bizarre 60-second confrontation involving five players. Initially, Madueke and Jackson both went to grab the ball from Malo Gusto, with Madueke getting there first and prompting a 30-second exchange between the pair. Thiago Silva then intervened, with Jackson walking away.

Captain Conor Gallagher then approached Madueke, pointing at Palmer and telling him to hand the ball over. Madueke refused both men, before Gallagher grabbed the ball and handed it to Palmer. Palmer and then Gallagher had to shove Jackson away, who came back to get involved again, then a final push from Gallagher on Madueke ended the squabble. Pochettino said afterwards that all the players know Palmer is the designated penalty taker.

“The penalty taker is Palmer. It’s Palmer who needs to decide if he wants to give the ball to a team-mate. It’s important to fix. They realise now,” the Argentine said.