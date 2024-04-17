BREAKING: Cubana Chief Priest pleads not guilty, granted ₦10m bail

Popular Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu also known as Cubana Chief Priest has pleaded not guilty for alleged naira abuse. He pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The socialite was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lagos before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on Wednesday.

The anti-graft commission filed a three-count charge against Cubana Chief Priest accused of abusing the naira at a social event, an act said to be contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007. After he pleaded not guilty, the court granted him bail in the sum of ₦10m with two responsible sureties in like sum who must be gainfully employed with the federal or state government and not less than grade level 16.

The sureties are to have landed property and the document must be verified by the court. Cubana Chief Priest is also to submit his travel passport to the custody of the court. The bail conditions must be perfected within seven days but in the meantime he was released to his lawyer who must give an undertaken to produce him later. Failure to do so, he will be remanded in correctional facility.