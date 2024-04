Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have laid siege to the Abuja residence of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

According to eyewitnesses, EFCC officials barricaded the ex-governor’s residence since 9am on Wednesday. The purpose of the operation by the anti-graft operatives was unknown as of press time as efforts to speak with them proved abortive.

Some supporters of the former governor were seen in front of the house.