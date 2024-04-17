JUST IN: Protesters take over PDP headquarters

Protesters have taken over the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, throwing their support for the Acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagun and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The protesters who display placards with inscriptions pledging support for Wike and Damagun, alleged that some people within the PDP are trying to cause disaffection among the leadership. The protest is happening barely an hour before the meeting of the PDP governors forum, and 24 hours before the PDP national executive committee meeting of the party, where issues regarding the leadership of the PDP are expected to be discussed.

PDP has recently been rocked by agitations from some of its members, who called for the resignation of the National Working Committee (NWC) over failure to lead the party aright. The development comes after the NWC in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, passed a vote of confidence on the Acting Chairman, Umar Damagun, assuring its members of continued stability, growth and success of the party.

The decision of the NWC which came at the end of its 584th meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 is in commendation of the efforts and commitment of the Acting National Chairman, to stabilise and reposition the PDP as the main opposition party in Nigeria.