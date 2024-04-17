PDP NWC passes Vote of Confidence in Damagum

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a Vote of Confidence on the Party’s Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum.

The decision of the NWC which came at the end of its 584th meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 is in commendation of the efforts and commitment of the Acting National Chairman to stabilize and reposition the PDP as the main opposition Party in Nigeria.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja presided over the motion for Vote of Confidence on the Acting National Chairman which was moved by the National Vice Chairman (South East) Chief Ali Odefa and seconded by the National Treasurer, Hon. Yayari Mohammed.

The NWC in a statement through the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, assured of its commitment in ensuring the continued stability, growth and success of our great Party at all time.