BREAKING: AGF faults Kogi Gov, says EFCC should not be obstructed 

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has described as “insufferably disquieting”, the obstruction to the arrest of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, by his successor, Usman Ododo.

In a statement on Thursday, the AGF said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should not be obstructed from carrying out its lawful duties. “A situation where public officials who are themselves subject of protection by law enforcement agents will set up a stratagem of obstruction to the civil and commendable efforts of the EFCC to perform its duty is to say the least, insufferably disquieting,” Fagbemi said in the statement he personally signed.

“A flight from the law does not resolve issues at stake but only exacerbates it.

“I state unequivocally that I stand for the rule of law and will promptly call EFCC and indeed any other agency to order when there is indication of any transgression of the fundamental rights of any Nigerian by any of the agencies but I also tenaciously hold the view that institutions of State should be allowed to function effectively and efficiently.”