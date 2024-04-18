“In unity we can achieve more” – Gusau

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has expressed his excitement on the recent moves to unify the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria in the Federal Capital Territory. The President who spoke when members of Electoral Committee of the 2024 FCT Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWANECO) led by Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The President who expressed his joy on the unification of the FCT chapter of the association, saying that alot have been lost in the period of factionalisation of the Association in the Federal Capital Territory, but said with the present move of unifying the Association in the Capital city, that a lot of ground will be covered and much achieved. “I am very happy to hear about the news of unifying SWAN in FCT. This is so because these are the people we see on daily basis. The previous division was a huge set back, and because of that, since I assumed office, I wasn’t comfortable working with any of the separate groups under a named association, but now that you are coming together as one, we can work together for the betterment of Nigeria football”.

The President went further to admonished members of the electoral committee to remain truthful, steadfast, and provide a level playing ground for the best candidates to emerge. He promised the huge presence of the Federation during the election. Earlier, the Chairman of FCT SWAN Electoral Committee, Patrick Ngwaogu had informed the President of the various unifying moves made by the National leadership of SWAN to ensure that the chapter come together as one. This he said lead to the appointment of the Electoral Committee, which has been working tirelessly to bring members under one umbrella.

Ngwaogu who was accompanied to the NFF Secretariat by members of the Committee including Mike Ndidi, Akinkunle Bolarinwa, Modupe Oyewale, Edwin Akwueh and Anietie Patrick went further to extend invitation to the President to attend the election which holds on Friday 26 April, 2024.