Alleged N80bn Fraud: IG withdraws policemen attached to Yahaya Bello

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all police officers attached to the embattled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello. The order for the withdrawal is contained in a police wireless document with reference number: “CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 which reads in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.” The Nigerian Immigration Service also placed the former governor on its watchlist, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), declared him wanted in connection to an alleged case of money laundering to the tune of N80.2bn. The NIS circular dated April 18, 2024, was signed by Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, DS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap.

The service detailed the former governor’s name, nationality, and passport number (B50083321), saying, “I am directed to inform you that the above-named person has been placed on the watch list”. The statement further said that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/ TE/Vide/1/279 dated April 18, 2024.

“If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action,” the statement added.