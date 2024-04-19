Alleged Tax Evasion: FIRS moves to file charges on fleeing Binance Executive

The Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed May 17th to rule on an application by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), seeking to serve by substituted means the charge against a top executive of Binance Holdings Limited, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who fled from custody while awaiting trial.

Moses Ideho, Counsel of FIRS, hinted at moves to serve the charge of the fleeing defendant, on Tigran Gambaryan, the defendant who has been available since the matter started. This comes days after the Presiding Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, had ruled that it was proper to serve on Gambaryan, the charge against Binance, which is the first defendant in the case.

The judge had granted the application of the prosecution, stating that the defendant could represent the crypto-exchange company.

The counsel for the defendant, Chukwuka Ikwazuonu, however, said it was inappropriate to serve a criminal charge of another defendant on his client, prompting the judge to adjourn the matter for ruling on the mode of service.