Okuama Killings: Military frees traditional ruler of Ewu kingdom

Clement Oghenerukvwe, the traditional ruler of the Ewu kingdom who surrendered himself in the course of investigations into the killings of 17 military officers in Okuoma, Delta State, has been released by the Nigerian Army.

At a brief ceremony at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, handed him over to the Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone.

General Nwachukwu explained that the Army has painstakingly reviewed every available information on the incident, and has come to the preliminary observation, that while the culpability has not conclusively established anything against the traditional ruler, there is insufficient evidence to exonerate anyone at this stage.

He added that due to the intervention of eminent personalities, and the fact that the monarch voluntarily turned himself in, he has released to Senator Dafinone on the condition that he will always assist in the ongoing investigations.

The Army, however, appealed to other suspects to make themselves available for questioning.