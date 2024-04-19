Plateau Govt condemns fresh killings as students protest over attack  

The Plateau State Government has condemned the attack on Chikam, a community neighbouring the Plateau State University in Bokkos Local Government Area where three persons including a student of the school were killed.

According to the Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication Musa Ashoms, the killing which prompted protests by students, was shocking.

The students of Plateau State University, Bokkos went on a protest following the death of a 200-level Computer Science student of the institution who was residing in Chikam.

But it took the intervention of security operatives to stop the protest.

The institution in a press release stated that the school management has declared a two-day mourning period while all examinations earlier scheduled for the period have been suspended.