APC holds Ondo primary election, Aiyedatiwa, 15 others vie for ticket

Activities are set to commence for the governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo State. The primary which is taking place on Saturday has Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and 15 others including Senator Jimoh Ibrahim in the race for the party’s ticket.

For the primary, the APC opted for the direct mode and the exercise is to take place simultaneously in 203 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state. In all, 171, 922 members of the party drawn from the 203 wards will determine the party’s candidate for the governorship election which is scheduled to take place on November 16, 2020.

Fourteen of the aspirants in the race are males, while two are females. Also, fourteen of the 16 aspirants are from Ondo South, while Ondo North and Ondo Central have an aspirant each. This is considered a factor in the race because, since 1999, Ondo South and Ondo North have each produced a governor twice, while Ondo Central has only produced a governor once in former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

Accreditation for the exercise is expected to commence by 10 am and last till noon while voting is to commence by 1 pm and end an hour later. As of 8:45 am, the Chairman of the seven-man primary committee, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State had arrived in the state for the exercise. Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is part of the committee.