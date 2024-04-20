‘We Have Done It’: Chess Master Tunde Onakoya breaks World Record, targets 60 hours

Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has surpassed the previous 56-hour chess marathon record and is now aiming for a 60-hour milestone. Onakoya announced the achievement on his social media, expressing his determination to reach the 60-hour mark to support the education of African children. “We have done it,” read a post on his X handle.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going. “We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this. “Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen. Onakoya’s effort not only sets a new Guinness World Record but also serves as a $1m fundraising campaign for his non-profit organisation Chess in Slums Africa.

The initiative aims to distribute one million chess sets to impoverished communities, in partnership with the US non-profit ‘The Gift of Chess’. The funds are intended to support chess education and enrich the lives of millions of children facing poverty. “This initiative will help us distribute one million chess sets to underserved communities by 2030,” Onakoya said, reflecting on his dual role as a board member of the US non-profit ‘The Gift of Chess’.

As with record attempts, it is expected that the Guinness World Record’s verification team will review the marathon and the record before confirming it. The marathon, which took place at New York’s Times Square, saw Onakoya break the record previously held by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.