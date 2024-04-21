Another Ward Exco issues fresh suspension to Ganduje

The recent crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another twist, as another group has emerged as the “authentic members” of Ganduje ward in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, suspending the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Recall that Ganduje was last week suspended by another faction of the party executives in his ward led by Haladu Gwanjo. Citing alleged corruption among other offences, Gwanjo said that the decision to suspend Ganduje was taken by nine executive members of the party in Ganduje ward. But another faction represented by Ahmad Ganduje emerged to declare support for the national chairman, insisting the ward officials were satisfied with his leadership style.

However, in yet another twist, the group led by the secretary of the ward Jaafar Adamu has disclosed to journalist on Sunday that eleven out of the twenty-seven executive members of Ganduje ward are the legitimate ward excos legally elected on 31st July, 2021 and is issuing fresh suspension on Abdullahi Ganduje. “We are the authentic executives of Ganduje ward and have passed a vote of no confidence and imposed new suspension on Dr Umar Ganduje”.

He went further to outline reasons why the suspension is coming at this time, noting that the embattled APC national chairman has not been paying his statutory party dues. “We have suspended Dr Ganduje membership for creating internal conflict among party members at ward level, anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.” Adamu Jaafar, who is also a nephew to the former governor of Kano state, emphasized that the two factions claiming to be executives were imposters orchestrated by Ganduje and other bad elements in the party.