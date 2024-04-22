Aiyedatiwa declared winner of Ondo APC Governorship primary

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has won the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election, ending a voting process that started on Saturday. The Chairman of the election committee and the Governor of Kogi State Usman Ododo declared him the winner of the exercise in the early hours of Monday.

”I can confirm that the direct mode of primary election adopted in the 2024 Ondo state governorship primary elections held in all 203 electoral wards in all the 18 LGAs in Ondo state,” Ododo said while announcing the governor as the winner of the election. The Ondo State governor coasted to victory in 16 of the 18 local government areas.

Aiyedatiwa amassed 48,569 votes in the primary to beat his closest rival Mayowa Akinfolarin who polled 15,343 votes in the election. Olusola Oke’s 14,865 votes got him the third position. The governor lost Ilaje LGA to third-placed Oke.