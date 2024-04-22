Gunmen kill Babcock University Professor, abduct two

Gunmen have killed a Professor of Law at Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun, Yinka Olomojobi, and abducted two others in the Iperu area of the state. Olomojobi was shot dead on Friday for allegedly refusing to be taken away by the suspected gunmen.

While he was shot dead, two residents were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination. But the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A two-week-old security man was arrested based on reasonable suspicion as police commence discreet investigation,” she said. “A report from the Iperu Division indicates that a kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19th of April, 2024, at about 9:20 pm.”

“A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya of Plateau state who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation,” Odutola said.

“The lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.