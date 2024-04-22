JUST IN: Nigeria resumes prosecution of Boko Haram detainees in Kainji — Ribadu

Nigeria has resumed the prosecution of all Boko Haram detainees in Kainji. The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed this at the 2-day High-level African Counter-terrorism Summit in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is also gathering intelligence on the activities of Boko Haram and the Islamic State–West Africa Province (ISWAP), to tackle the groups headlong. Ribadu said the summit highlights the strategic commitment of Nigeria to the UN Counter-terrorism agreement, adding that Africa faces threats from diverse terrorist groups who exploit local vulnerabilities.

He added that Nigeria has broadened its approach to counter the evolving security threats posed by activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP, including the use of digital assets. On his part, the Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, said the success of the United Nations lies in the collaboration of African countries towards providing African-based solutions.

The 2-day high-level summit is expected to among other things, produce solutions to the multifaceted security threats in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The summit is being attended by President Bola Tinubu, and the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé. Representatives of the Presidents of Chad and Niger are also present, while over four hundred delegates from across the African countries are in attendance.