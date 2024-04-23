Alleged ₦84bn Fraud: Judge orders EFCC to serve charge on Yahaya Bello’s lawyer

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve a copy of the charge against the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on his lawyer, Abdulwahab Mohamed. Lead counsel to the anti-graft agency, Kemi Pinheiro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, argued the application.

Although Bello’s lawyer, Mohammed, initially declined to accept the charges and proof of evidence, he was compelled to do so by Justice Nwite. The judge rejected the plea by the senior lawyer that a junior lawyer in his team, AI Musa, be the one to accept the charges on behalf of the former governor.

Justice Nwite had last week issued a bench warrant against Bello following an application to that effect by EFCC. The EFCC subsequently declared the former governor wanted for his persistent absence in court and for evading the criminal charges against him.