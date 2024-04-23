[Alleged N84bn Fraud] EFCC serves Yahaya Bello’s lawyer charge sheet in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has served a copy of the charge sheet of alleged fraud to the tune of N84bn against the immediate past governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello on his lawyer, Abdulwahab Mohamed.

This follows a Tuesday order by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja after Bello’s absence in court. He was absent from court for his arraignment on a 19-count charge of alleged money laundering to the tune of ₦84bn. The judge relied on section 384 (4 and 5) of the Administrative and Criminal Justice Act 2015, directing the counsel to the immediate past governor to receive a copy of the charge.

The court held that where it had become impossible to effect personal service of a legal process on a defendant, such could be done through substituted means. Justice Nwite further held that it was clear that the former governor failed to appear in court for his arraignment.

Although Bello’s lawyer, Mohammed, initially declined to accept the charges and proof of evidence, he was compelled to do so by Justice Nwite. The judge rejected the plea by the senior lawyer that a junior lawyer in his team, AI Musa, be the one to accept the charges on behalf of the former governor.