Dangote cuts diesel, aviation fuel prices further to N940, N980

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again reduced the prices of diesel and aviation fuel to N940, and N980 per litre, respectively. This comes after its widely celebrated price reduction to N1,000 barely two weeks ago.

The price change of N940 applies to customers buying five million litres and above from the refinery, while the price of N970 is for customers buying one million litres and above. The Head of Communication, Mr Anthony Chiejina, who announced the development in a statement, explained that the new price aligns with the company’s commitment to cushion the effect of economic hardship in Nigeria.

“I can confirm to you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has entered a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations, to ensure that consumers get to buy fuel at affordable price in all their stations be it Lagos or Maiduguri. You can buy as low as 1 litre of diesel at N1,050 and aviation fuel at N980 at all major airports where MRS operates,” he said.

He further stated that the partnership would be extended to other major oil marketers. The essence of this is to ensure that retail buyers do not buy at exorbitant prices. “The Dangote Group is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have better welfare and as such, we are happy to announce these new prices and hope that it would go a long way to cushion the effect of economic challenges in the country,” the statement read in part.