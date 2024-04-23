FA Cup final kick-off time change confirmed

The men’s FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at 15:00 BST. For the repeat of last year’s final between the same teams, the match has been bought forward from 17:30 BST.

The Football Association said the kick-off time was moved after being agreed with “the clubs, local authority, members of the safety advisory group and broadcasters”.

City and United will meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, 25 May. Last year’s final between the two was the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning 2-1.

The kick-off in 2023 was also moved to 15:00 BST following police advice, the first final to take place at that time for 12 years.