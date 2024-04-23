Ihedioha dumps PDP after 26 years

A former governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 26 years after joining one of Nigeria’s leading political parties. Having been one of the party’s founding members, Ihedioha cited a variance of “personal beliefs” as part of his reason for quitting the PDP.

“Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs. Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules, or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress,” he said in a Tuesday letter addressed to the party’s chairman in the Mbutu Ward of Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State. “It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately.”

He described the decision as “difficult” but restated his resolve to work towards the deepening of the country’s democracy. “While this decision was difficult to take, I, however, believe that it is the right one,” he added. “Despite this resignation, I will always be available to offer my services towards the deepening of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.”

He thanked the party for the opportunity to serve. “I have had the benefit of serving and benefitting from the party at various levels,” the former governor said.