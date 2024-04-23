Insecurity: Badaru calls for synergy with Libya to stop proliferation of small arms and light weapons

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Muhammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has called on Libyan Government to join hands with the Nigerian Government to tackle the proliferation of small arms and light weapons as well as the trafficking of illicit drugs from Libya to Nigeria.

The Minister made the call when he had audience with the delegation of Libyan National Security Agency on the side line of the high level African Counter terrorism meeting in Abuja.

He said that for the safety and stability of both countries and their citizens, there was the need to work together in checking the wide spread arms and light weapons proliferation. In a statement signed by the Director Information and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike. Badaru and the Libyan delegations led by General Mahammed Azain discussed other pressing security issues affecting both countries.

Furthermore, they discussed on cooperation, sharing of intelligence and Information that would assist in policy planning and direction among the two countries.