Edo Guber Election: INEC publishes final list of candidates, ask parties to commence campaign

Ahead of the Edo state governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties the go ahead to start campaigning in public from Wednesday 24th April 2024 and end at midnight on Thursday 19th September 2024. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun in a statement on Monday, also notes that the commission has published the final list of candidates for the governorship election scheduled to hold on September 21, 2024.

The Commission further maintains that in line with relevant sections of the Electoral Act, some political parties conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates by the deadline of 15th April 2024. INEC reveals that the Action Alliance (AA) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) replaced their Governorship candidates and their running mates, while the African Action Congress (AAC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Boot Party (BP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) replaced the running mates of their candidates only. According to the statement, 17 political parties are fielding candidates in the election with sixteen males and one female.

The commission adds that the final list, which gives the breakdown of the candidates by age, academic qualifications and disability, has been published at its offices in Edo State and also uploaded on its website and social media platforms for public information. As the political parties commence the critical phase of the election, INEC however warns them to conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions enshrined in the Electoral Act.