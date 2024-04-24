FAAN reopens Lagos airport runway after Dana Air incident

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it has re-opened the runway 18L/36R at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos for flight operations. The runway was temporary closed following the skidding off of a Dana Air plane on it on Tuesday.

The reopening was revealed by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN, via a statement. According to her, prompt actions were taken by FAAN’s emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site.

Subsequently, comprehensive clearing operations were conducted to ensure the runway was free of any Foreign Object Debris (FOD) that could impede flight safety.

She added that the FAAN Operations Division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had jointly conducted a thorough inspection of the runway surface and deemed it safe for the resumption of operations. Also, an appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued in this regard. “We acknowledge the area affected by the overshoot was significantly muddy. “A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R.

“FAAN wishes to express its gratitude to the travelling public, our airline partners, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure. “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. “FAAN is committed to providing a safe, secure, and efficient air transport environment for all users of our airports,” the statement read in part.