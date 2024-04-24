FCT SWAN Electoral Committee promises free and fair elections

The FCT Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) electoral committee has promised its members a free and fair elections that will usher in a generally accepted executives to run the affairs of the Association for the next three years. According to the Chairman of the Committee Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu), who was full of appreciation to the leadership of SWAN at the national level, for restoring peace to FCT SWAN by unifying the members. He also appreciated the members of the FCT SWAN for the support given to his committee since their inauguration, and pleaded for their total support as the elections hold on Friday 26 April 2024.

Ngwaogu used the opportunity to Inform the Sports Writers that 12 candidates that were eligible to contest in the various positions at the elections. Among them are Tolulope Oguntimehin, Folusho Alade Oyekan, and Kelechi Onwudiwe for Chairmanship, Arinze Chukwunoso Maduabuchi, and Friday Joshua for Assistant Secretary, Jane Frances Nweze and Taofeek Lawal for Treasurer, Joan Iwuchukwu and Busayo Olowookere for Welfare Officer. Others like Victor Okoye, Samuel Ahmadu and Niyi Busari are coming unopposed for the positions of Vice Chairman, Secretary and Financial Secretary respectively.

Odogwu further announced that only accredited voters and observes will be allowed into the election hall. He said the election will commence immediately after the Minister of Sports declare the event open.