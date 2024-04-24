Too many factions, hindering sports development – Sports Minister

The Minister of Sports Development Senator John Owan Enoh has revealed that the various factions in the Sports Fraternity have hindered the development of Sports in country. The Minister who spoke when he received the Electoral Committee of the FCT SWAN in his office, commended the committee for a job well done, so far, advising them to be very fair to all the contestants, saying that factions emerge when losers feel they were not fairly treated.

He said since assuming office, he has been a victim of SWAN crisis and he was unable to openly show support for any of group. He said the unification of FCT SWAN chapter has sent a good signal to other factions in sports fraternity, saying that the many factions in sports that has hindered the ethics of sports development to the fullest. He said his ministry is ready to support the FCT SWANECO to get a credible election, and will extend such to the incoming administration.

Earlier, the Chairman of the SWAN Electoral Committee had intimate the Minister of the efforts made by the National leadership of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria to unify the members of the Association which had been apart for over three years. He said that this cumulated in the inauguration of the Electoral Committee to organize a unified election in the Capital City. Ngwaogu who was accompanied to the visit by members of the committee comprising of Mike Ndidi, Akin Bolarinwa, Modupe Oyewale, Edwin Akweh and Anietie Patrick.

The FCT SWAN election holds on Friday 26 April 2024.