NNPCL blames ‘logistics issues’ for fuel scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) says logistics issues were responsible for the resurfacing of fuel queues in some parts of the country.

But it says the issues have been resolved, according to a statement by its spokesperson Olufemi Soneye.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved,” the Thursday evening statement read.

“It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.” NNPCL is therefore calling on Nigerians to “avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country”.