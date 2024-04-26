Police arrest 16 suspects for rape, kidnapping, others in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested sixteen (16) suspects in connection with raping, culpable homicide, kidnapping for ransom, motorcycle and phone snatching as well as armed robbery among other major crimes in the state.

The suspects cut across six syndicates were paraded by the command’s spokesman Abubakar Sadiq on Thursday evening at the Command Headquarters, Katsina. The first case was the arrest of a 35-year-old Surajo Magaji of Makwalla Quarters in Danja Township, Danja LGA, Katsina state.

Magaji, a suspected arsonist and killer of a five-year-old boy was arrested on April 10, 2024, at about 14:00 hrs, based on a tip-off. Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was caught by the complainant while trespassing on his house at about 03:00 hrs, and when questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of his action, hence, his arrest.

During an extensive investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was indeed suspected to be in connection with the killing and dumping of the complainant’s five-year-old son into a well sometime in the year 2023 and had several unsuccessful attempts to set the complainant’s house ablaze.