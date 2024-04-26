Troops kill two extremists, arrest others, recover weapons in Taraba

Troops of 93 Battalion Sub-sector 3B of Operation Whirl Stroke have killed two extremists in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba State. The troops acting on credible intelligence carried out clearance operations in Rikwenmakpawere and Alaha villages before foiling an attack in Kwesati village.

The troops had engaged the armed militias with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat in disarray, killing two and recovering one AK-47 magazine with seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. This is contained in a press statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations Oni Olubodunde. He said the troops of 114 battalion Sub sector 3C apprehended two suspected extremists in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Subsequent interrogation of the suspects led to the recovery of additional weapons including one SMG rifle, one single-barrel gun, two AK-47 magazines, and 51 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. The statement insists that the troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke will unrelentingly demonstrate their unwavering determination to eliminate terrorism, insurgency, and other criminal activities in Taraba State.

The statement stressed that troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS will continue to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens in Taraba State. It urged the public to continually support the military by providing timely and actionable information towards combating violent extremism, insurgency, and all forms of violent extremism in the state.