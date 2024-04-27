Liverpool agree £9.4m Slot deal with Feyenoord

Arne Slot is set to become Liverpool’s next manager after a compensation deal worth up to £9.4m was agreed with Feyenoord. The Dutchman is poised to succeed Jurgen Klopp, who announced in January he would leave Anfield at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Reds will now take steps to agree a contract with the 45-year-old before he is officially appointed. Liverpool have agreed to pay Feyenoord £7.7m (9m euros) plus a possible £1.7m (2m euros) in add-ons.

Slot led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, while this season they have won the Dutch Cup and are set to finish second in their league.

It is believed that the attacking style of Slot’s teams, his personality and his ability to develop players are key factors in making him Liverpool’s choice for the job.