Governor Abiodun sympathises with Abeokuta gas explosion victims, calls for calm

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed great sympathy for the victims of a gas explosion at the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta, the state capital on Saturday evening. There was a fire incident at about 5pm caused by a lone accident of a gas truck with the inscription Gasco Marine, at Ita Oshin junction a few metres from the roundabout.

The truck, moving inward Abeokuta, lost control and ran into the road pavement before it eventually stopped. The driver fled the scene while the truck boy lost his life. His mutilated remains have been deposited at the General Hospital, Ijaiye. It was gathered that four parked vehicles were burnt to ashes. The inferno also affected five shops, with one completely burnt. Four trucks from the Federal and the Ogun State Fire Services were on the ground to put out the inferno.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement on Saturday night, regretted the loss of life in the inferno and the attendant destruction of properties.

He, however, called for calm, assuring that everything was being done to put the situation under control. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic gas explosion that occurred in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday, which led to the loss of an innocent life and destruction of properties. This is a devastating incident that has brought pain and anguish to many families,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the lone victim of this tragic incident. My prayers are with them during this difficult time. “I also wish to express my sympathy to those who suffered damage to their businesses.” The governor praised the quick intervention of relevant agencies of government and first responders, which brought the situation under control.