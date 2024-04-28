Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road: FG pledges compensation as demolition of structures begins

The demolition of buildings on the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road has been flagged off by the Minister of Works, David Umahi. The demolition exercise began at the Mani Chula Beach, Oniru Waterfront on Saturday.

The minister said compensation for owners of the affected structures has been adequately factored into the project and urged those affected to see the greater good of the project. The demolition process is expected to continue for some days.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Korede Keisha, had on Thursday, asked all those whose houses were marked for demolition to come to the Ministry’s Secretariat in Lagos to sort out whatever process was required by the ministry.

She said the demolition squad would move in on Saturday to begin the removal of the marked properties.