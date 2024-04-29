Alleged Terrorism: Tukur Mamu seeks transfer from DSS custody to Kuje prison

Alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu, standing trial for terrorism offences has applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja to transfer him out of the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS). He pleaded with Justice Inyang Ekwo to vary the remand order against him for a remand at Kuje Prison instead of DSS custody.

At the resumption of his trial, Mamu through his lawyer, Abdul Mohammed, alleged that the order of the court made on December 19, 2023 that he be allowed access to his personal physician for medical treatment was not complied with by the DSS. In his motion on notice argued by Mohammed, Mamu claimed that he was allowed access to the physician once during which a report of comprehensive medical examination to be carried out on him was submitted to the DSS.

Since the submission of the report, Mamu alleged that the physician had not been allowed to have access to him and he needs urgent surgical operations in any hospital in the county. The defendant further claimed that his health had since deteriorated and that he might lose his life any moment if he was not moved out of DSS custody to Kuje prison.

He promised regular attendance at the trial in the terrorism charges adding that he can only stand trial when alive. The judge subsequently fixed May 20 for ruling.