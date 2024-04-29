Tinubu secures $600m deal for Nigerian Ports — Presidency

President Bola Tinubu has secured a $600m investment from Danish shipping and logistics firm A.P Moller-Maersk, the presidency said on Sunday. The deal is to help in expanding port infrastructure to accommodate more container shipping services in Nigerian ports.

Chairman of A.P Moller-Maersk, Mr. Robert Maersk Uggla, disclosed the decision during a meeting with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement.

”We have seen a significant opportunity for Nigeria to cater for larger container ships. Historically, most of the West African coasts are already served by smaller ships. Currently, we see an opportunity to deploy larger ships to Nigeria. To achieve this, we need to expand the port infrastructure, especially in Lagos, where we need a bigger hub for logistics services. The growth potential is hard to quantify,” Ngelale quoted Uggla as saying. ”We believe in Nigeria, and we will invest $600 million in existing facilities and make the ports accommodating for bigger ships.”

On his part, Tinubu appreciated the firm for its contributions to the Nigerian economy. “We appreciate your business and the contribution you have made and continue to make to our country’s economy over time. We do not take our partners for granted. A bet on Nigeria is a winning bet. It is also a bet that rewards beyond what is obtainable elsewhere,” Tinubu said.