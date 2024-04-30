Heated argument in Senate over sitting arrangement

The Senate has resumed plenary after six weeks of recess in the newly renovated hallowed chamber opened over two years after the reconstruction began. Shortly after the regular announcements by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, a heated argument ensued between some ranking members over sitting arrangement.

Three Senators engaged in heated argument. Senator Danjuma Goje, who is a four-time ranking Senator representing Gombe Central; and Sahabi Yau, Senator representing Zamfara North; expressed displeasure over the back seats assigned to them, and complained to the Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

According to the standing rules of the upper legislative chamber, Senators sit according to ranking but the arrangement the aggrieved senators met fell short of their expectations. After the argument, Kawu Sumaila, Senator representing Kano South, called for a “point of order” but was ignored.

The President of the Senate doused tension after a slightly prolonged verbal engagement with Bamidele, Yau and Goje at the centre. He called on the aggrieved Senators to approach the Chair to diffuse the anger, after which he read his welcome address.

Minutes after, plenary was dissolved into an executive session.