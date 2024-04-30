Reps summon Lokpobiri, Ekpo, Kyari over petrol scarcity

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, passed a resolution to invite the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri; and his counterpart for the gas sector, Ekperikpe Ekpo; over the fuel scarcity being experience in the country.

The green chamber also summoned the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over petrol shortages in the country. This followed a motion of urgent national importance by a member of the House, Umar Ajilo, raising concerns over lingering queues at petrol stations nationwide.

The House expects the ministers and the NNPCL boss to explain the true reason for the scarcity and the measures put in place to bring it to an end. No date has been set for the engagement. Fresh queues resurfaced in the country last week, lingering into the new week as stranded motorists buy petrol for as high as N800 per litre, while black marketers rake in as high as N1,500 per litre.

Meanwhile, the House has asked the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the implementation of the new tariff.