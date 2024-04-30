Tinubu sympathises with victims of Ogun gas explosion

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the victims of the gas explosion at Ita-Oshin in the Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The explosion from a solitary gas truck rippled through the community, resulting in the loss of life and property. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu also sympathised with the Ogun State Government and residents of the state over the tragedy.

He commended Governor Dapo Abiodun on his efforts to arrest the situation and immediately restore calm to the community. The President assured the people of Ogun State, particularly the victims, of his fervent support in this moment of grief.