Badaru calls for concerted efforts in addressing border communities’ needs

The Honorable Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has called for concerted efforts by all stakeholders in addressing the challenges faced by the border communities’ dwellers. The Minister made the call when the Executive Secretary of Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Dr. George Kelly paid him a courtesy visit in Ship House. Badaru emphasized the urgent need to address challenges such as provision of healthcare facilities and access to clean water in border towns across the nation.

He acknowledged the gravity of these challenges and therefore called for innovative and concrete solutions to improve the welfare of the border communities’ inhabitants. Accordingly, he opined that, the Agency should come up with a Strategic Master plan with members drawn from International organisations, non-Governmental organizations, National Assembly, State Assembly, State Governors, Local Government Chairmen, businessmen and other critical members of the society to drive the entire process of mobilising resources to fund some projects instead of depending on budgetary allocation from Federal Government alone.

Badaru commended Dr. Kelly for drawing up a strategic plan for tackling border communities’ issues, pledging to support any viable initiative in addressing the issues. He said: “I am not only from a Border State, I am also from a Border community and as a former Governor of Jigawa State, I understand these border issues and I will join hands with you to address these issues.”

Earlier in his address, Dr. Kelly outlined the BCDA’s strategic action plan for 2024 to 2027, which includes short-term and long-term solutions to enhance access to essential services, security, communication, welfare, and agriculture in border communities. He emphasized the agency’s commitment to implementing sustainable and impactful interventions that will address the root causes of border community challenges.