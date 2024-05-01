Kane reveals Bellingham mind games before penalty

Harry Kane has revealed Jude Bellingham said “you’re going to go left of the keeper” as the Real Madrid midfielder tried to put off his England team-mate before the Bayern Munich forward took his penalty in the Champions League semi-final.

Bellingham could be seen mumbling something to Kane as the Bayern striker stepped up to take the spot-kick in the 57th minute of the first leg. However the England captain placed his penalty to the right of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to give Bayern a 2-1 lead at Allianz Arena – although Vinicius Junior later also converted from the spot as the match ended all square.

Kane said afterwards he did not hear what Bellingham said on the pitch but that the 20-year-old told him after the match. “In the moment, I didn’t know what he said but I spoke to him after and he said: ‘I know you’re going to go left of the keeper’. “On the pitch, I knew he was there but I didn’t know what he said. But I went left anyway.

“It was nice for me because I saw the keeper go a little bit early and I put it away.”