Workers Day 2024: Jandor congratulates Lagos workers

The 2023 Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) congratulates all workers in Lagos state on the occasion of this year’s Workers Day celebration. He commended workers for their resilience, hard work, diligence and sacrifice noting that their contributions are essential for the greatness of the state.

Dr. Adediran appreciates the critical roles being played by the esteemed workers in ensuring that the economy of the state is not run aground. He stated that the state’s economy would have been in a more dire state without the patriotic and unwavering commitment and dedication to duty by the workers.

He stated that in spite of the threats and dangers workers face in the discharge of their duties, and the harsh state of the economy over the years due to bad leadership, workers have remained dedicated and committed to the state.

“On this occasion of Workers’ Day, I urge you to keep hope alive, knowing that you have an advocate in me, and our shared desire of birthing a government that will truly prioritize the interest of the workers is still much on course”, he said.