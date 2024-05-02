Coastal Highway: Claims of inciting South-East people against FG baseless, says Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described as “baseless distractions”, claims by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, that he is inciting the people of the South-East geopolitical zone against the Federal Government over the Lagos-Calabar coastal road project. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Obi said his projects as Anambra State governor about two decades ago were strategic.

According to the government, the 700 km Lagos-Calabar coastal road would be constructed for N15 trillion, and a kilometre of the road will cost N4 billion. It is designed to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states, before culminating in Cross River. Last Saturday, the works minister flagged off the demolition of buildings on the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

The demolition exercise began at the Mani Chula Beach, Oniru Waterfront, attracting a barrage of intense criticisms from many Nigerians who strongly felt that the timing of the project was wrong and would lead to further job loss with attendant economic hardship on citizens whose source of livelihood was cut off. Obi described the project as a misplaced priority by the Federal Government. Also, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had described the project as a fraud, a comment which was refuted by the Presidency.

However, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos on Wednesday, Umahi said Obi supported the demolition of structures for road infrastructure while he was in office as governor. “I think he is inciting some of the South-East people that are not well informed,” Umahi said. “He is inciting and getting them into trouble and he does not go to fight for them. The minister said that affected property owners are already being compensated to the tune of N2.75 billion.

In his defence on Thursday, Obi, a former Anambra State governor, said he took strategic decision as governor of the South-East state.

“The ongoing destruction and disruption of jobs and livelihoods associated with the Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction sharply contrasts with my administration’s efforts to improve infrastructure while minimizing adverse impacts on communities. “Regarding allegations of incitement against the government, I firmly reject these unfounded accusations aimed at tarnishing my character.

“My focus is on fostering constructive dialogue and inclusivity, rather than engaging in divisive politics. Claims of incitement are baseless distractions. I have always advocated for unity and advancement, refusing to partake in reactionary divisive politics.”