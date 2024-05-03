2024 World Press Day: Ministers, Governors raise awareness on media freedom

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, alongside his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, has joined forces with state governors, to highlight the importance of press freedom in Nigeria. While addressing the media in commemoration of the 2024 World Press Freedom Day, at the radio house in Abuja on Friday, Malagi described media freedom as crucial to the development of the nation.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day is themed, “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis”. The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 of every year as World Press Freedom Day, to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press, and to remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ododo commends media sacrifices

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo praised the sacrifices and contributions of media practitioners in deepening the democratic space. In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo eulogised the press for its role in holding the government to account for the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

He noted that the 2024 commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day, was a reminder of the importance of a free and independent press in our democracy.

Uphold your roles as watchdog – Inuwa

Gombe State Governor and Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has urged journalists, to continue to uphold their role as watchdogs of the society, and guardians of public interests, while embracing the responsibilities that come with the profession.

He commended media practitioners in Gombe State and nationwide, for their dedication to promoting democratic ideals, emphasising the crucial role of the press in enlightening the public about government policies and global developments.