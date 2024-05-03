Defence Ministry to collaborate with Uni-Abuja in Research and Development of Defence Hardwares through DICON – Badaru

The Honourable Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has charged the University of Abuja to partner with the Ministry of Defence through the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in the local production of defence equipment. The Minister stated this when the Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah paid him a courtesy visit in Ship House, Abuja.

The Minister noted that the University being a center for research, can partner favourably with DICON in the production of Military weapons; drones, guns and other hardwares we need in the country. The Minister opined that UNI- Abuja is a research driven University that offers various Engineering Courses and that it will be beneficial if it partners with DICON in local production of defence equipment. He said: “For any useful development, there must be research.”

Badaru appreciated the V.C for the visit and said that the Ministry will do everything necessary to see that the collaborative efforts of both institutions will boost Nigeria’s desire to produce defence equipment locally. He explained to his guest that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) is a Military industry that is charged with the production of all military equipment and hardwares in Nigeria. Earlier, in his response the Vice-Chancellor of University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah said that the purpose of their visit was to interact with the Minister on possible levels of collaboration in terms of ideas sharing and research.

He said that the University is well positioned in terms of research capabilities to support good ideas that will enhance the security of the nation.