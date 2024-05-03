JUST IN: Protesters storm EFCC HQ, want Matawalle’s probe reopened

Dozens of protesters from Zamfara State have occupied the entrance to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling on the commission to reopen investigations on the former governor of the state, Bello Matawalle.

The protesters under the auspices of APC Loyalists Forum is asking the EFCC to investigate all petitions against the former governor, including the alleged contract diversion up to the tune of N70 billion during his tenure as governor of the state.

The EFCC Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, who received the protest letter on behalf of the chairman, assured the protesters that the commission is determined to pursuing every corruption case to a logical conclusion.

Details later…