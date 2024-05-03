Spurs lacked belief and conviction – Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou said Tottenham lacked “belief and conviction” but promised to find a fix as their Champions League hopes suffered a blow with defeat at Chelsea.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and are now seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand. Tottenham have games against Liverpool and title-chasing Manchester City among their remaining fixtures and have now lost three in a row in the Premier League.

“They’ve lost a little bit of belief and conviction in their football and that’s for me to fix,” Postecoglou said of his side. Tottenham made an excellent start to the season under Postecoglou and their free-flowing football was praised as the former Celtic manager looked to bring Champions League football back to the club.

However, Spurs have won just two of their latest seven games and it leaves them needing to sharply find a return to winning ways while hoping that Villa slump.