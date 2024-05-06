The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh has extended warm congratulations to Nigeria’s men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams for securing tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the 2024 World Relays Championship in the Bahamas. Nigeria’s sprinting prowess was on full display as the quartet of Udodi Onwuzuruike, Consider Ekanem, Alaba Akintola, and Karlington Anunagba delivered a stellar performance, finishing second in heat 2 with a remarkable time of 38.57s. This outstanding achievement secured an automatic qualification spot for the Paris Olympics, alongside Ghana.

This was contained in a press statement and made available to the media by the Special Adviser Media to the minister of Sports Development Diana-Mary Nsan. In the same vein, Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team comprising Justina Eyakpobeyan, Favour Ofili, Olayinka Olajide, and Tima Godbless showcased exceptional teamwork and speed, storming to victory in a time of 42.71s. Their impressive performance earned them a well-deserved qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Reflecting on the achievements of Team Nigeria at the World Relays Championship, Senator John Owan Enoh stated, “I am immensely proud of our athletes for their exceptional performance and qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Their dedication, teamwork, and resilience have brought honor to our nation, and I commend them for their outstanding achievements.” In addition to the success of the 4x100m relay teams, Senator John Owan Enoh commends the Nigerian quartet of Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Chidi Okezie, and Esther Elo Joseph for their remarkable performance in the mixed 4x400m relay. Although they narrowly missed out on a podium finish, their outstanding effort resulted in a new African record of 3:12.87.

As Team Nigeria continues its preparations for the Paris Olympics, Senator John Owan Enoh expressed confidence in their ability to excel on the global stage and make the nation proud. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Nigerian athletes and ensuring their success on the international stage.