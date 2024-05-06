Online Editors, Advocates on Press Freedom, Rights, Safety of Journalists

The Association of Corporate Online Editors (ACOE) has stressed the need for press freedom in the country, adding that Journalism plays a vital role in advancing developmental agendas, serving as a catalyst for change, a watchdog for accountability, and a voice for the voiceless. In a statement signed by the Acting President, Martin Odiete, and the Acting Secretary, Omosola Akingboye to celebrate World Press Freedom Day marked across the world on the 3rd of April, called on the Government to commit to the protection of rights, safety, and security of journalists across the country.

The Online Editors (ACOE) addressing the challenges that journalists face in carrying out their essential duties, emphasized on the need for safety measures to be put in place. Adding that as environmental defenders, journalists often confront threats, harassment, and violence for their courageous efforts to expose societal crimes and protect the natural world. Speaking of this year’s theme ‘’A press For the Planet: Journalism in the Face of Environmental Crisis”, the Body pointed out that through investigative reporting, insightful analysis, and compelling storytelling, journalists shed light on the pressing issues of environmental crisis facing the nation and inspire mass action towards positive change.

ACOE, therefore appealed to the government to reaffirm its commitment to the principles of a free and independent press, for effective climate journalism which is indispensable to promoting transparency, accountability, and social justice, and critical to communicating the threat posed by the climate crisis and making informed decisions to be more responsible.

As a professional body of news editors who publish online newspapers in Nigeria, ACOE in line with its mission to strengthen ethical journalism as a prerequisite tool for online media practitioners; to uphold tenets of the profession, promote corporate values and the welfare of its members, and to maintain associations’ set standard in line with global best practices.